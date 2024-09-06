NASA & DARPA Collaborate on Orbital Satellite Servicing Capability Demonstrator

NASA will provide subject matter expertise in support of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency‘s Robotic Servicing of Geosynchronous Satellites, or RSGS, program under an agreement between the two agencies.

The aim of the collaboration is the technological development, integration, testing and demonstration in geosynchronous Earth orbit of the RSGS servicing spacecraft, which is expected to advance the inspection, repair and upgrade of satellites while they are in orbit, NASA said Thursday.

The effort is expected to benefit from the expertise NASA has gained from various relevant efforts like the On-orbit Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing 1 project.

Regarding the collaboration, NASA Deputy Administrator and past Wash100 Award winner Pam Melroy said her agency “is excited to support our long-term partner and advance important technologies poised to benefit commercial, civil, and national objectives.”

“Together, we will make meaningful, long-lasting contributions to the nation’s in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) capabilities,” Melroy added.