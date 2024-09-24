NASA Unveils New Communication Plans for Better Industry Engagement

NASA has released two new communication plans to reduce the barriers hindering small and minority business enterprises from working with the agency and improve how NASA engages with all businesses before, during and after contract awards.

The plans were created following an assessment of best practices and barriers to procurement by a multidisciplinary team that included the Offices of Procurement and Small Business Programs, NASA said Monday.

The Small and Minority Business Enterprise Communication Plan outlines the agency’s goals for enhancing its outreach efforts and increasing spending with such businesses to encourage their participation in the procurement processes.

In the updated Vendor Communication Plan, NASA highlights existing efforts to remain in contact with award recipients, including through webinars, email support and final performance review, and provides guidelines on meeting with contractors to ensure proper communication with the industry.

“By implementing innovative practices and refining our procurement processes, we aim to not only drive forward our key mission objectives but also to stimulate industry-wide innovation and inclusivity,” said NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, a past Wash100 Award recipient.

“These efforts are vital as we seek to leverage the full spectrum of talent and creativity available, ensuring that all voices have a chance to contribute to our groundbreaking work in space exploration,” she added.