GSA Reveals 6 New Political Appointees, Promotions

The U.S. General Services Administration revealed several new political appointees and promotions .

The agency said Monday the following will be serving GSA in various capacities:

Tadeh Issakhanian has been designated as senior adviser to the administrator for climate. The former Deloitte consultant worked with government agencies on sustainable transportation and energy. He previously worked for Booz Allen Hamilton, the U.S. House of Representatives and the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

Thomas Berry has been appointed special assistant to the deputy administrator after serving in the same capacity in the Office of Intergovernmental & External Affairs and the Office of Administration under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Tenzin Pelkyi has been named policy adviser in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs. She had stints with the International Committee of the Red Cross, U.S. House of Representatives, U.S. Senate Judiciary Immigration Subcommittee and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Morgan Carrico has been promoted to deputy White House liaison in the Office of the Administrator. She was previously the special assistant to the regional administrator.

Brandon Faske has been named senior advisor in the Office of the General Counsel. Faske served as oversight attorney at the GSA before his promotion.