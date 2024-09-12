GSA’s 18F Issues De-risking Government Technology Guide 2.0

The 18F digital services agency within the General Services Administration’s Technology Transformation Services has released an updated guide to help federal, state and local government agencies reduce the risk of failure of government technology projects.

GSA said Wednesday the De-risking Government Technology Guide 2.0 includes an in-depth section on vendor management to help agencies manage the implementation of their tech projects and marks the first update since the document’s publication in 2020.

“The new section on vendor management adds even more value to a guide that’s already proven to be a useful resource across federal and state governments,” said TTS Director Ann Lewis.

“Thoughtful acquisition of software requires collectively understanding existing systems, programs, and agency goals. The updated guide offers foundational knowledge that helps reduce cost, time, and risk during technology procurement, making service delivery more efficient and effective,” she added.

The updated guide offers modern software development best practices and information on 18F’s experience working with federal and state partners. It also combines the original document’s two parts: the Federal Field Guide and the State Software Budgeting Handbook.

The document covers topics such as the differences and tradeoffs between custom and commercial software, how to buy custom software development services using performance-based services contracting and key principles for effective custom software development.