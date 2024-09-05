GSA’s 10x Program Sets Sights on ‘Moonshots’ With 10x Concepts Framework

The General Services Administration’s 10x program has launched a new framework, called 10x Concepts, as part of efforts to focus on and address bigger, promising ideas, or “moonshots,” that could lead to transformative breakthroughs and deliver value to the public and government partners.

10x said Tuesday the Concept Area will enable the program to focus on a single problem area over a specific time period, enabling it to build long-term relationships with agency partners, experts and other stakeholders to facilitate the delivery of sustainable solutions.

The program also formed the 10x Tell Us Once Team to better address new concept areas.

The newly established team partnered with USAGov to explore new products and services and will prioritize three investments as part of its first phase of activity: information collection index, death notification service and income verification for housing benefits.

The Tell Us Once team is working on a pilot program to establish the framework for future Concept Areas, identify new ways of working and create new models for building with partner agencies and the public.