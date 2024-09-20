The Future of the State Department Is a Question Mark

Under former President Donald Trump’s administration, one of the most restructured and diminished federal agencies was the Department of State — over 10 percent of its workforce was let go with no replacement. But even in the Biden administration, the internationally-focused department was dealt a five percent loss in its fiscal year 2024 budget from 2023 and officials are bracing themselves for a possibly similar blow in 2025.

“The department will have to make tradeoffs. The dollars are simply unable to stretch as far as we need to meet the moment. And budget cycles do not always align with global realities and crises,” said Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Richard Verma.

In a plea to the Senate earlier this year, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a past Wash100 Award recipient, highlighted how the department has made significant achievements over the last couple of years despite its shrunken workforce and spending power. These include considerably condensed timelines for passport delivery after application, which had ballooned during the pandemic. A reported 48 percent of Americans now have passports, as compared to just 20 percent in 2006.

President Biden is requesting $64.4 billion for State for 2025 (in 2024 it got $64.2 billion).

Lawmakers in Congress have until Sept. 30 to pass the appropriations or institute a stopgap spending bill — otherwise a partial shutdown will occur. These actions will crucially determine what the State Department might look like next year — though we’ll have to wait until after Election Day on Nov. 5 to really know how the department might operate and function.