FedRAMP Seeks Input on Automation Platform Configuration

The Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program plans to hold small focus groups to gain input from agencies, cloud service providers and independent assessors regarding the configuration of a platform it had acquired to advance its modernization efforts.

FedRAMP said Tuesday that the platform will work to automate the authorization process, expand continuous monitoring capabilities, facilitate collaboration and communication and deliver better FedRAMP Marketplace metrics.

The modernization push is expected to result in improved FedRAMP trustworthiness and superior security outcomes.

Concerning feedback about the platform, of particular significance to the program is input from individuals with visual or hearing impairments or those with upper-motor disabilities. Input from such individuals will help test and refine FedRAMP’s ability to comply with the requirements of Section 508 of the Rehabilitation Act.

Interested parties have until Sept. 15 to indicate their desire to participate.