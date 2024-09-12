DOE Seeks Public Input on Partnerships for AI Technology Development Roadmap Implementation

The Department of Energy is seeking information about artificial intelligence to support work on its Frontiers in AI for Science, Security and Technology, a.k.a. FASST, a roadmap it launched in July to help the DOE exploit the technology for the public’s benefit.

Through FASST, the department will use its resources, including its 17 national laboratories, to create advanced AI models for applied energy development and other scientific applications, according to a DOE post on the Federal Register set for Thursday.

The request for information will gather public input on ways for DOE partnerships with institutions to develop and implement the four pillars of FASST: AI-ready data; frontier-scale AI computing infrastructure and platforms; safe, secure and trustworthy AI models and systems; and AI applications.

The RFI, which was issued by the DOE’s Office of Critical and Emerging Technologies, also seeks input on workforce and FASST governance. The deadline for the submission of responses is Nov. 11.

Besides FASST, the DOE has initiated its Advancements in Artificial Intelligence for Science program under which it will award $68 million funding to 45 projects to develop AI foundation models potentially useful in stepping up scientific programming and advance automation in laboratories, among other uses.