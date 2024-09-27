Hello, Guest.!
DOD Solicits Feedback on Proposed Rule on Public Access to Research Results

The Department of Defense has started acccepting insights on a proposed rule that seeks to make good on a Government Accountability Office recommendation regarding DOD-funded fundamental research.

According to a Federal Register notice published Thursday, GAO recommended that the Pentagon initiate steps to increase public access to results and data of federally-funded research.

The proposed rule, which was introduced as an amendment to the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement, would require contractors to submit final peer-reviewed manuscripts to the Defense Technical Information Center’s publicly accessible repository.

The policy would also direct vendors that secured research and development contracts to implement and maintain a data management plan throughout the contract’s duration.

Comments are due Nov. 25.