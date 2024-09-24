DOD OIG Flags Navy for Failure to Address E-2D Aircraft Deficiencies

The Naval Air Systems Command‘s E‑2/C‑2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office, or PMA‑231, has failed to address or correct 141 of the 213 deficiencies identified in the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft during the seven operational tests it had been subjected to, according to the Department of Defense Office of Inspector General.

The DOD OIG made this observation in an audit report released Monday concerning the airborne early warning command, control and surveillance aircraft and the efforts NAVAIR has undertaken in partnership with Northrop Grumman to modify and upgrade the E-2D’s capabilities to match emerging technologies and threats.

According to the DOD OIG, the deficiencies were not addressed because PMA-231 did not track them and did not develop plans to evaluate and correct them. Consequently, the DOD watchdog concluded that the E-2D “does not have all required performance capabilities…which could prevent the Navy from accomplishing missions.”

To resolve this problem, three recommendations were proposed. First, PMA-231 should establish a process to track deficiencies in the E-2D found during operational tests. Second, PMA-231 should identify deficiencies that have not been resolved, determine if they should be resolved and take action accordingly. Third, the assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition should establish a process to monitor the work being done by PMA-231 regarding the deficiencies.

The Navy aims to acquire a total of 80 E-2Ds by 2026, of which 62 have already been fielded. The work with Northrop to upgrade the aircraft is planned to continue until fiscal year 2027.