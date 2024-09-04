DOD Establishes Policy to Manage Access to IT Systems

The Department of Defense’s Office of the Chief Information Officer has released a document establishing policy to manage access to DOD’s information technology resources hosted by systems and system components as part of efforts to ensure security of the department’s information systems.

The latest DOD Instruction, which took effect Tuesday, Sept. 3, outlines the responsibilities of the DOD CIO, director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and the chief data and artificial intelligence officer, among other officials, to facilitate access management for the department’s IT systems.

The document, for instance, directs the CIO to provide guidance to facilitate the implementation of access management procedures; coordinate with heads of other DOD components to build and maintain requirements for identity, credential and access management platforms; and work with CDAO and other component heads to track migration to dynamic access to meet mission requirements.

The new policy also covers IT resource and system protocols, enterprise authoritative services approval processes and implementation procedures for access requirements, authoritative attribute service requirements and non-person entity access, among others.

Leslie Beavers, acting CIO at DOD, approved the latest instruction.