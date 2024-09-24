DHS Pledges $280M in Funding for FY24 State & Local Cybersecurity Grant Program

The Department of Homeland Security has announced that $279.9 million in fiscal year 2024 grants will be distributed to help state, local and territorial government agencies mitigate cyber risks and develop resilience against cybersecurity threats.

DHS said Monday the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency jointly oversee the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, or SLCGP.

SLCGP was established as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and by the State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act.

The grant program provides $1 billion in funding over four years to help SLT agencies further develop their capabilities and platforms to manage and respond to cyberthreats.

“These cyber grants are an investment in the security of our nation’s infrastructure, helping to ensure that communities across the country have the tools they need to defend against cyberattacks,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly.

“CISA is proud to offer the SLCGP, helping governments lay a solid foundation for building a sustainable and resilient cybersecurity program for the future,” added Easterly, a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

In August 2023, CISA and FEMA announced the availability of $375 million in FY 2023 funding for the grant program.

According to DHS, eligible entities have until Dec. 3 to apply for funds under the program.

