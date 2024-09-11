DLA Outlines 4 Imperatives in New Strategic Plan

The Defense Logistics Agency has introduced a new strategic plan outlining its four transformative imperatives over the next five years: people, precision, posture and partnerships.

DLA said Tuesday the 16-page document’s people imperative has several objectives, including attracting and retaining talent, building skills and sustaining an agile and resilient workforce through training exercises.

“We have recalibrated DLA’s strategy to best support our warfighters by transforming capabilities, strengthening our partnerships and shifting to more resilient supply chain solutions, all focused on our combat support mission,” Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, the agency’s director, said in a message at the beginning of the 2025-2030 Strategic Plan, DLA Transforms: A Call to Action.

Under the precision imperative, DLA should enhance forecasting and develop logistics strategies that enable it to tailor its approach to customers’ unique needs.

For the posture imperative, the agency will leverage infrastructure and position capabilities and material to better support combatant commands, services and allies.

Under partnerships, DLA should recognize the need to work with joint logistics enterprise members and promote logistics interoperability.