DLA Officials Underscore Value of Industry Partnerships

The Defense Logistics Agency must take advantage of the opportunities inherent in commercial technologies while working to manage the accompanying risks, according to U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly, the director of the agency.

Simerly made the remarks on Sept. 10 at the fifth annual Industry Collider Day, which underscored the importance of partnerships between government and the private sector, according to a news article posted Thursday on the DLA website.

“Our reliance on industry has always been foundational to our role in joint logistics,” Simerly said, adding that his agency works “as an interlocutor for industry,” translating for commercial providers the warfighting requirements of the military services.

The need for collaborating with industry was echoed by DLA Chief Information Officer Adarryl Roberts, who said it benefits improving the capabilities of the agency.

Roberts nevertheless emphasized the need for industry to understand the DLA’s mission and problem sets “and match the best technology solutions to those challenges.”