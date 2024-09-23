DARPA to Work With Canada, UK on AI & Cybersecurity R&D Efforts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will collaborate with Canadian and U.K. defense agencies to research, develop, test and evaluate artificial intelligence tools, cybersecurity systems and information domain-related technologies.

DARPA said Friday the collaboration seeks to reduce technological risks to accelerate the transition of new capabilities into operational use.

“The trilateral collaboration is a big step toward enhancing our understanding in the outlined R&D thrust areas. Working with our international partners on science and technology helps us all leverage each other’s individual strengths in order to develop much greater collective capability,” said Stefanie Tompkins, director of DARPA and a 2024 Wash100 awardee.

One of the projects being pursued by the trilateral partnership is the Cyber Agents for Security Testing and Learning Environments program — a.k.a. CASTLE — which seeks to train AI to autonomously defend networks against persistent cyberthreats.

The collaboration is also developing trustworthy AI tools and advancing rapid software certification, among other research and development areas.

Under the trilateral partnership, the Defence Research and Development Canada and the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory will respectively serve as the lead agencies for Canada and the U.K.