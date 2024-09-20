DARPA Seeks Innovative Tech for Deploying Hidden Communication Systems

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Information Innovation Office is requesting proposals to develop new innovative technologies for deploying resilient hidden networks with privacy and performance guarantees.

The effort aims to combine software-defined networking approaches with emerging technology models to test if the hidden communication systems, or HCS, will perform to expectations in the real world, DARPA said Thursday.

The project will be executed under the agency’s Provably Weird Network Deployment and Detection program

The submissions should investigate groundbreaking advances in science, devices and systems, DARPA added, noting that the proposed solutions must improve from the current manual HCS development process and ensure that the deployed network will remain hidden.

The government anticipates multiple individual awards for the project, in which participants will prototype their proposals for six months and the selected organizations will advance to the procurement stage that will run for two years.

Interested parties are advised that DARPA will accept abstracts until Oct. 1, questions through Oct. 17 and proposals no later than Nov. 5.