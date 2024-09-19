ClearPro Partners Books DHS Contract for Case Management Solution

ClearPro Partners, a joint venture between cybersecurity company ClearFocus Technologies and information technology services provider Procentrix , has won a $6.26 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security to deliver a cloud-hosted case management solution , or CMS, to the Office of Inspector General.

ClearFocus said Monday the CMS is meant to boost the OIG’s efficiency by streamlining case management operations.

Under the agreement, ClearPro will utilize Microsoft’s low-code Power platform to develop and implement the CMS in a secure cloud environment. Aside from making its operations more efficient, this new system will also use data across the DHS OIG more effectively.

ClearPro’s bid won the competitive General Services Administration multiple award schedule over 18 other proposals.

Kevin Cassidy , ClearPro managing director and president of ClearFocus Technologies, said, “ClearPro is positioned to carry on the successful track record of partnership, collaboration and delivery excellence established by our JV members to deliver a scalable, interoperable and secure solution for DHS OIG.”