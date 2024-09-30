CHIPS for America Unveils Beta Version of METIS Data-sharing Platform

CHIPS for America has launched a beta version of METIS designed to enable stakeholders to access research results of projects under the CHIPS Metrology program and help accelerate breakthroughs in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.

The National Institute of Standards and Technology said Thursday METIS, which stands for the Metrology Exchange to Innovate in Semiconductors, seeks to facilitate the exchange of data, models and other products to help transition microelectronics research to the marketplace.

The METIS beta version includes initial data from three CHIPS Metrology projects: High Speed Metrology for Magnetoelectronic Devices and Models; Multiscale Modeling and Validation of Semiconductor Materials and Devices; and CalNet.

According to NIST, the projects under the CHIPS Metrology program are aligned with seven grand challenges, including Metrology for Materials Purity, Properties and Provenance and Advanced Metrology for Future Microelectronics Manufacturing.

To date, CHIPS for America has distributed over $190 million in funding across 40 projects to help build new measurement instruments and measurement-informed simulations and models to advance the design and production of advanced microelectronics systems.