Chenega & CyberSheath Pass JVSA Validation With Perfect Score

Chenega Corporation has collaborated with CyberSheath to pass a Joint Surveillance Voluntary Assessment—or JSVA—validation with a perfect score of 110.

To successfully pass the JSVA, Chenega used CyberSheath’s fully managed federal enclave , which ultimately aligned with NIST 800-171 protocols needed for protecting controlled unclassified information within the defense supply chain, the Reston, Virginia-based company announced Monday.

Eric Noonan , CEO of CyberSheath Services International, said, “Our federal enclave solution is designed to take the complexity out of compliance for our clients.”

“Chenega’s perfect JSVA score demonstrates the effectiveness of our approach in ensuring CMMC readiness and maintaining ongoing compliance with the DOD. Chenega’s commitment to compliance before the rest of the DIB exemplifies why it has long been considered a leader in government contracting,” Noonan added.

The JVSA is a vital part of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 framework, which will begin in early 2025 and become a requirement for contracting with the Department of Defense.

Kevin Gustin , senior director of Information Security at Chenega Corporation, said the perfect JVSA score is a testament to the work the companies have done together over the past two years.

“This success strengthens our position as a trusted partner in the federal contracting space and provides peace of mind with CMMC 2.0 implementation on the horizon,” Gustin said.

According to a study conducted by Merrill Research, contractors earned an average score of -15 against the 110 paradigm on last year’s JVSA.