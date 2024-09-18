Gen. Charles Brown Jr. Pushes ‘Integrated Approach’ to Face Logistic Challenges

Gen. Charles Brown Jr. , the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, believes that the military must establish a global joint defense ecosystem to be successful in a congested logistics environment.

The 2024 Wash100 awardee expounded on his thoughts alongside logistics leaders, military logisticians and industry partners from other nations at the Worldwide Logistics Symposium held at the Defense Logistics Agency Headquarters, the Department of Defense reported Tuesday.

During his keynote address, Gen. Brown said, “We want to fight with an unfair advantage.”

“We have to act like there is a crisis without the crisis … to make the changes needed now,” Gen. Brown added.

Gen. Brown cited the need for collaboration from all allies and partner domains in today’s warfighting environment, especially globally.

“We must take an integrated approach. Efforts cannot be siloed; we need to communicate and work with each other and share effective solutions,” Gen. Brown emphasized.

“We must bring our allies and partners to the table and ensure the military services are converging as we prepare our operational plans to better balance our capability with our capacity and build consistent demands with the defense industrial base,” he stated.

Steven Morani , principal deputy assistant secretary of defense for sustainment, echoed the importance of joint operational planning to organize contested logistics.

“Wars are won through logistics,” Morani said. “Those who are resilient the longest, win the war, nothing one nation can do alone.”