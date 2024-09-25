CDC Issues RFI on NIOSH IT Support Services

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a request for information to determine interested companies capable of providing information technology support services .

According to the RFI posted on SAM.gov on Sept. 16, the CDC is seeking input from businesses with the capabilities to provide IT services for the Office of the Director for Information Technology at the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

The results of the notice will help determine whether to award the single firm fixed price contract to small businesses or other organizations under socioeconomic categories. The contract, which will have a base year and four one-year option periods, may also be procured through full or open competition.

Interested parties may submit their responses by Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. EDT.

Register here to attend the Potomac Officers Club‘s 2024 Healthcare Summit and join the discussions about the trends, innovations and issues shaping the future of the healthcare sector.