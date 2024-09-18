CDAO Seeking Solutions to Test Gen AI for Defense Use Cases

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office is soliciting solutions to test and evaluate generative artificial intelligence for military applications.

The requirement seeks innovative capabilities to address the novel test and evaluation, risk management and assurance challenges of gen AI and foundation model systems, according to a CDAO solicitation posted Tuesday on Tradewinds.

The solution is envisioned to support the CDAO Assessment & Assurance Division’s mission to test AI and machine learning applications across the DOD.

According to the solicitation notice, the desired capabilities should align with the DOD standards for assessing gen AI effectiveness, robustness and risks in defense use cases.

The solution should also advance the creation of a comprehensive framework for evaluation, risk management and assurance of Gen AI applications.

Notably, the government said that solutions lacking basic research and focused mostly on addressing cybersecurity issues are unlikely to address the solicitation’s requirements.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit papers outlining their expertise in gen AI testing and their ability to deliver the required solutions. Proposals with the highest potential to solve DOD problems will be shortlisted for the next phase of solicitation assessment.

Proposals will be accepted until Oct. 9.