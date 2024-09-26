Carnegie Mellon Receives NIST Grant for New AI Research Center

Carnegie Mellon University has been awarded a $6 million grant by the National Institute of Standards and Technology to establish a joint artificial intelligence research and experimentation center.

NIST said Tuesday the CMU/NIST AI Measurement Science & Engineering Cooperative Research Center will be located on the CMU campus in Pittsburgh and will conduct testing and evaluation of modern AI tools and capabilities.

The establishment of the research center is intended to boost advancements in AI risk management and evaluation by fostering stakeholder partnerships. The center will also focus on implementing the developed assessment capabilities and methodologies in real-world scenarios.

The grant was awarded through NIST’s Measurement Science and Engineering Research Grant Program.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo , in announcing the grant, said, “Artificial intelligence is the defining technology of our generation, and at the Commerce Department we are committed to working with America’s world-class higher education institutions, like Carnegie Mellon University, to advance safe, secure and trustworthy development of AI.”