Carlos Del Toro on CR’s Impact on Submarine Deliveries, Other Navy Programs

Carlos Del Toro, secretary of the Navy and a 2024 Wash100 awardee, said a six-month continuing resolution would result in delays in the construction and delivery of Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines and would have negative impacts on the Marine Corps Force Design efforts.

The Department of the Navy said Monday Del Toro detailed his concerns with the CR in a Sept. 12 letter addressed to congressional leaders.

According to the Navy secretary, the stopgap funding measure would delay planned and ongoing nuclear command, control and communications engineering activities supporting U.S. Strategic Command, the procurement of munitions and investments in critical infrastructure, among others.

“This lengthy delay in new funding would force the Department of the Navy (DON) to operate at last year’s funding levels with the negative consequences lasting far beyond the time frame of the CR, impeding our ability to field the force needed to defend our nation while imposing unnecessary stress on our Sailors, Marines, Civilians, and their families,” Del Toro wrote in the letter.