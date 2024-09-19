ARPA-H Selects Teams for Biomedical Data Fabric Toolbox Development Effort

The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health within the Department of Health and Human Services has announced the performer teams that will build an integrated data toolbox designed to consolidate biomedical research data from various health disciplines and make data more accessible to advance health innovation.

ARPA-H said Wednesday the Biomedical Data Fabric Toolbox seeks to democratize access to data and facilitate the development of open-source tools that could address technical hurdles to data integration and use as part of efforts to improve health outcomes of patients.

“We launched this program to enable advancements in medical research that will improve health outcomes for Americans. The BDF Toolbox products will allow doctors to have easier access to a vast breadth of data so that they can make the best-informed decisions possible, with their patients,” said ARPA-H Director Renee Wegrzyn.

According to ARPA-H, algorithms and newly discoverable data that will emerge from the BDF Toolbox effort will be available on GitHub and other platforms and web applications.

“ARPA-H’s BDF program leverages research from decades of NIH’s investment in data science and will develop tools that rapidly scale use and integration of data so that health care givers can apply it to patient care plans,” added Wegrzyn.

The selected performer teams will initially focus on data related to cancer and rare diseases.

Some of the teams are led by Stanford University, Harvard Medical School, MIT, New York University, ICF, Charles River Analytics, DNA HIVE and Insilicom.

