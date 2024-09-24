AFRL Awards Viasat Contract to Improve Satellite Communication

The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory has awarded Viasat a $33.6 million contract to advance military satellite communication for tactical aircraft.

Under the Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet—or DEUCSI—program, Viasat will leverage its active electronically scanned array, or AESA, technology and radio frequency integrated circuits to develop a phased array antenna for future military operations, the global communications company announced Tuesday.

Michael Maughan, Viasat Government’s vice president for space and mission systems, said, “Viasat has extensive expertise supporting the development of AESA phased array antenna technology across domains and we’re excited to bring that experience to the DEUCSI program.”

Viasat aims to produce a resilient AESA antenna that can efficiently communicate aboard tactical aircraft, including rotary-wing platforms, by facilitating connections across different frequencies, orbits and providers. The AESA system is meant to be used in military missions requiring multiple beams, demonstrate a low probability of intercept and feature jamming resistance capabilities.

“We believe hybrid resilient communication solutions are central to future government mobility operations and our teams are committed to continuing to help solve these multi-band, multi-orbit, multi-constellation interoperability challenges with high performance, cost-effective capabilities,” Maughan added.

The AESA antenna will reportedly provide streamlined services with zero moving parts, enhanced functionality and advanced aerodynamics for the aircraft.