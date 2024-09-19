Latest Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy Includes Drone Integration

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti has unveiled the “Project 33” initiative, which involves addressing delays in ship maintenance, integrating robotic and autonomous systems into the force, and recruiting and retaining sailors, to ensure the U.S. Navy’s readiness in case of a conflict with China.

Project 33 is part of the 2024 Navigation Plan for America’s Warfighting Navy recently announced at the Naval War College, the U.S. Navy said Wednesday.

According to Franchetti, the navigation plan serves as guidance to enhance the Navy’s long-term warfighting advantage and its capability to face Chinese military forces in a potential conflict by 2027.

“The NAVPLAN continues where my predecessor’s Navigation Plan left off and sets our course to raise our Fleet’s baseline level of readiness and put more ready Players on the Field – platforms that are ready with the requisite capabilities, weapons, and sustainment and people that are ready with the right mindset, skills, tools, and training,” she added.