William Dunlap Appointed Permanent Deputy DOD CIO for Information Enterprise

William Dunlap, a veteran information technology leader within the Department of Defense, has been named permanent deputy chief information officer for information enterprise within DOD’s Office of the CIO.

DOD CIO announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post published Tuesday.

Dunlap assumed the role on an interim basis in February.

In this capacity, Dunlap provides policy guidance, oversight and strategic direction to DOD’s efforts to advance digital infrastructure modernization efforts in support of defense operations.

He also oversees DOD Information Network modernization initiatives, software modernization and cloud implementation within and outside the continental U.S.

Dunlap previously served as CIO and director of the IT directorate within the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. His two-decade career at DARPA included time as chief of classified IT operations and Special Access Program CIO.

Prior to DARPA, the deputy CIO for information enterprise served in the U.S. Air Force as a Security Forces member.