USAF Starts Flight Tests on New Boeing Modular Weapons Pylon

The U.S. Air Force’s 412th Test Wing at Edwards Air Force Base, California, has started flight testing of the Boeing-designed load adaptable modular pylon to check its capability to carry and deploy a variety of weapons for maximum mission agility.

A B-1B Lancer bomber was used in the initial LAM pylon test, but the system is designed to be modifiable for attachment to other types of aircraft, the Air Force Materiel Command said Monday.

Lt. Col. Scott Ponzer, 9th flight test squadron commander, said the pylon testing is geared to check weapons delivery in a “variety of different configurations,” including new armaments.

“We’re excited that the LAM pylon is going to be able to allow the warfighter to carry a whole new set of weapons and capabilities very important for winning future conflicts and deterring our adversaries,” he added.

According to Dan Ruder, Boeing’s B1-B advance program manager, pylon ground tests previously covered interface and flutter testing.

The testing is one of the Edwards base teams’ efforts to work with private industry and test professionals in infrastructure innovation.