US Approves Potential Sale of Northrop-Built Precision Guidance Kits to Finland

The Finnish government has secured United States approval to procure M1156A1 Precision Guidance Kits and related equipment under a potential $70 million foreign military sale agreement.

Finland requested to purchase up to 5,500 M1156 PGKs manufactured by Northrop Grumman, in addition to the previously approved procurement of PGK spare parts, equipment training, and related elements of logistics and program support under an initial FMS case valued at nearly $1 million, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Monday.

According to Bernie Gruber, director of guided projectiles at Northrop, the PGK uses GPS technology to guide 155-mm shells to a target and is combat proven to show high accuracy and reliability.

The proposed sale is expected to provide Finland with enhanced artillery and mid-range fire capability to meet current and future threats and enhance its interoperability with U.S. and other allied forces.

Improving the security of a NATO ally supports the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the U.S., the DSCA said.

As the PGK manufacturer, Northrop will be the principal contractor of the potential FMS.

