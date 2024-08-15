Treasury Offers Details on CFIUS Penalty Actions Through Updated Website

The Department of the Treasury has unveiled the updated website of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States to provide the investing community and the public with additional information on the enforcement work and compliance approach of CFIUS and the committee’s penalty actions.

The Treasury said Wednesday the updated website includes detailed information on civil monetary penalties imposed by CFIUS in the last few years, including a description of the nature of the conduct that resulted in the penalty.

The department chairs CFIUS, an interagency committee that reviews certain foreign investment deals to determine the effect of such transactions on U.S. national security.

“In the last few years, CFIUS has redoubled its resources and focus on enforcement and accountability, and that is by design: if CFIUS requires companies to make certain commitments to protect national security and they fail to do so, there must be consequences,” said Paul Rosen, assistant secretary of the Treasury for investment security.

“Today’s penalty updates underscore CFIUS’s commitment to accountability and the protection of national security,” added Rosen.