USTRANSCOM Says 16 Installations to Begin Global Household Goods Contract Phase-In in September

U.S. Transportation Command announced that transportation offices supporting 16 domestic installations will start awarding task orders for local shipments under the Global Household Goods Contract, a.k.a. GHC, in September.

USTRANSCOM said Tuesday those 16 installations are located across nine states, including California, Arizona, Maryland, Colorado and Virginia.

The installations are:

Carlisle Barracks

Fort Carson

Fort Detrick

Fort George G. Meade

Fort Gregg-Adams

Fort Huachuca

Fort Stewart

Hunter Army Airfield

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

Minot Air Force Base

Naval Postgraduate School Monterey

Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

Peterson Space Force Base

Presidio of Monterey

United States Air Force Academy

The Department of Defense intends to achieve full domestic GHC implementation by spring 2025 and expects international shipments to kick off no earlier than September 2025.

In 2021, USTRANSCOM awarded HomeSafe Alliance — a joint venture of KBR and Tier One Relocation — the $6.2 billion GHC to provide household goods transportation and warehousing support services for DOD and U.S. Coast Guard personnel and other federal employees.

As of Aug. 20, HomeSafe Alliance had received 116 task orders from DOD for shipment requests across the initial sites. A total of 94 shipments were completed under the contract.

USTRANSCOM said the next batch of installations across 13 states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Maryland, are being prepared to kick off GHC shipments in October.

The command’s Defense Personal Property Management Office said 96 percent of GHC customers that submitted survey responses described their overall experience as satisfied or better.

“The positive feedback received from both customers and our transportation offices shows that we are headed in the right direction,” said DPMO Director Andy Dawson.

“This summer provided us the opportunity to validate new business processes and IT systems for GHC on a smaller scale while customers experience the new program. Overall, we are satisfied with how things have gone so far and anticipate continued progress as GHC volume increases this fall,” Dawson added.