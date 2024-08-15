Stevens Institute of Technology Board of Trustees Books $520M Contract for R&D Services

Stevens Institute of Technology ’s Board of Trustees has secured a cost-plus-fixed-fee contract worth $520 million from Washington Headquarters Services to perform research and development services for the Department of Defense.

The DOD said Wednesday the New Jersey-based research university will provide experts from various academic fields to do core research and development for the department.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the selected university personnel will focus their research on three critical areas, particularly:

1. Providing the DOD with ways to manage their systems by developing new systems engineering methods, processes and tools, as well as upgrading existing ones

2. Enhancing the design and development of complex systems across all DOD domains by leveraging the latest innovations in systems architecting, complex systems theory, systems thinking, systems science, knowledge management and software engineering

3. Enhancing the integration of program and technical management methods, processes and tools by utilizing developments in open systems standards, organizational theory, program management, systems engineering management and information technology

The work for the University Affiliated Research Center contract will be carried out in Hoboken, New Jersey and is expected to be completed on Aug. 13, 2029.

The Arlington, Virginia-based Washington Headquarters Services awarded the contract.

