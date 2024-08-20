SPACECOM Officials Discuss Advantages US Enjoys in Space Domain

The joint nature of U.S. Space Command, along with the increasing space-related competency within the joint force, are a key advantage the U.S. enjoys over adversaries, according to officials from the geographical combatant command.

SPACECOM commander Gen. Stephen Whiting and command senior enlisted leader Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons made this point during the National Defense Industrial Association Space Warfighting Forum, which took place in Colorado Springs on Aug. 15 and 16, according to a news article posted Thursday on the SPACECOM website.

“We benefit from, and are dependent upon, the integration of capabilities from every service as represented by our five component commands,” Whiting, a 2024 Wash100 winner, noted.

Another key advantage the U.S. enjoys is its relationship with responsible, like-minded nations.

“Coming together in teams, partnerships, coalitions and alliances, not only creates and promotes shared understanding and mutual respect in peace time, but also an undivided unity of effort, whenever dared,” Simmons commented.

A third advantage is delivered by the commercial aerospace industry, particularly commercial mission partners, whose “capabilities enhance our effectiveness, expand our capability, and increase our understanding of the space operational environment,” Whiting said.

The SPACECOM chief went on to underscore the fact that all stakeholders have a role in ensuring U.S. success in space.