PEO Digital Brings Flank Speed Data Protection to Navy Nuclear Propulsion Information Community

The Department of the Navy’s Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services has deployed Flank Speed’s Microsoft Purview Information Protection to secure U.S. Navy community of interest data and enable the transition of such information from legacy systems to a collaborative, cloud-based environment.

The MPIP offers security features that enable users to add sensitivity labels to their data to control who can access their files, PEO Digital said Friday.

Flank Speed is a permanent, single Navy enterprise solution for daily work, offering a secure environment for collaboration, cloud storage for files and documents, and Microsoft Office 365 productivity tools.

PEO Digital begins the MPIP implementation within the Navy Nuclear Propulsion Information—or NNPI—community, which has more data protection requirements compared to other COIs.

The NNPI community is now working to migrate its data from on-prem Navy Marine Corps Intranet servers to Flank Speed, with the first step focused on modernizing legacy capabilities to protect files and emails.

With MPIP, the NNPI security group can prevent people not connected to a Navy network port or through a virtual private network from accessing unclassified NNPI data from the internet to securely share information within the Flank Speed tenant and with external partners in the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program.

The MPIP will also enable the development of an automated workflow to notify stakeholders when they need to provide input or a signature on a document, rather than relying on legacy processes.