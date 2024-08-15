PEO-C3T’s Mark Kitz Discusses Modularity for Army CP Deployments, Command & Control

Mark Kitz, the U.S. Army program executive officer for command, control and communications-tactical, said at the Army’s recent network-related Technical Exchange Meeting that the military service is pivoting towards a more modular, open systems approach when it comes to command posts, or CPs, and command and control application infrastructure, Federal News Network reported Wednesday.

In terms of command posts, modularity means moving away from a one-size fits all approach towards the employment of CPs in ways that meet the specific needs of a given theater, according to Kitz.

“We have got to get more responsive to what’s important to them, modularity, being more quiet, so they don’t get targeted. That is a big focus area for us,” the PEO said, adding that his organization is looking to industry not just for new technologies but “unique contracting mechanisms” that would facilitate the speedy delivery of capabilities.

In terms of command and control application infrastructure, Kitz underscored the need for agile software development. The goal is also to meet the needs of forces in a given situation.