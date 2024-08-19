OMB’s Director of AI Conrad Stosz Moves to NIST to Lead Policy at AI Safety Institute

Conrad Stosz has joined the National Institute of Standards and Technology as head of policy for the U.S. Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute. He confirmed his new role in a post on LinkedIn.

“Excited to be working with a team of amazing scientists to push the boundaries of AI testing and evaluation and help ensure that AI is safe, secure, and trustworthy for everyone,” wrote.

Stosz previously served as policy adviser and then director of AI at the White House’s Office of Management and Budget, where he played a role in policy and budget for AI deployment across the government. While at OMB, he co-authored Executive Order 14110 on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of AI and penned the OMB Memorandum M-24-10, which established the role of chief AI officers in federal agencies.

Before joining the OMB, the technologist also advised the secretary of defense on AI policy development related to data, digital infrastructures, privacy and civil liberties and was a staff member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence.

The NIST’s U.S. AI Safety Institute aims to advance research and promote AI safety and mitigate risks associated with the technology in national security, public safety and civil rights. It is home to the U.S. AI Safety Institute Consortium, a public-private collaboration of over 200 artificial intelligence developers and researchers to develop standards for responsible AI.