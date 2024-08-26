ODNI Wants to Enhance IC’s Commercial, Public Data Access

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence is soliciting white papers on a data cooperative model to enhance the intelligence community’s access to commercially and publicly available information, or CAI and PAI.

ODNI is interested in learning about proposed co-op models that could enable quality data management and support the legal requirements of CAI and PAI acquisition, according to a Thursday notice posted on SAM.gov.

The new model is also envisioned to reduce the aggregate cost of data acquisition and help the IC resolve the technical limitations found in its existing model.

The effort will help the office establish a data co-op that will serve as a clearinghouse for IC data requirements and will be used to integrate information from commercial datasets and publicly available information, the notice said.

ODNI said it requires potential project partners with existing data management infrastructure and experience working with defense and IC customers.

The office noted that the upcoming responses will help the government to identify qualified sources for the potential awarding of a prototype other transaction agreement.

Submission of proposals will be accepted until Sept. 12.