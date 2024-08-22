NSF to Host Workshop on Open-Source Software Ecosystem for Future Wireless R&D

The National Science Foundation will hold a workshop on Sept. 25 to examine the open-source software—or OSS—ecosystem that supports future wireless and spectrum research and development and identify opportunities to advance collaboration between R&D institutions and OSS communities to promote open-source platforms needed to drive wireless innovation.

According to a Federal Register notice published Wednesday, the workshop will be held at the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development National Coordination Office in Washington, D.C.

The event will also explore the objectives and limitations facing the diverse communities that play a role in shaping the direction of key OSS projects.

According to NSF, workshops sessions will address the current state of the wireless OSS ecosystem, emerging security and resilience requirements, transparency and confidence in OSS supply chains, and perspectives of researchers and experimenters on leveraging OSS to back wireless and spectrum R&D efforts.

Registration for the event will close on Sept. 24.