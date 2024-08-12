NSF Selects First Pilot Projects Advancing National Quantum Virtual Laboratory

The National Science Foundation has selected the initial batch of pilot projects to advance its National Quantum Virtual Laboratory program.

The five projects, which will receive funding of $1 million each, will build the foundation for NQVL, a decentralized national resource enabling accelerated discovery and development of use-inspired quantum technologies, NSF said.

For instance, one of the projects will build a quantum network to support secure long-distance communication systems. Stony Brook University will collaborate with Columbia University, Yale University and Brookhaven National Laboratory on the effort.

According to NSF Assistant Director for Mathematical and Physical Sciences Denise Caldwell, the upcoming laboratory will facilitate the translation of new scientific ideas into developed technologies that benefit society.

NSF noted that NQVL will accelerate the translation of fundamental science and engineering concepts into practical applications co-designed by a diverse community of computing, networking and sensing experts.

The laboratory also intends to train the STEM workforce that would spearhead U.S. industries in the future, the foundation explained.

NSF will announce five additional projects supporting NQVL in late 2024.