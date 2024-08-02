NOAA Office of Space Commerce Seeks Bids for TraCSS Presentation Layer

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has begun soliciting proposals for the Presentation Layer of the Traffic Coordination System for Space, or TraCSS, program.

NOAA’s Office of Space Commerce said Thursday it is asking commercial enterprises for mature capabilities for the TraCSS Presentation Layer, which will be composed of web-based graphical user interfaces, or GUIs, and a data products service to produce formatted human-readable data products.

According to OSC, the contractor should build the program’s website to showcase the data products and GUIs.

The data products, GUIs and the website should use the TraCSS application programming interfaces and gateway business logic as defined by the program’s system integrator to retrieve and store data.

According to a solicitation notice published Thursday on SAM.gov, the acquisition is a total set-aside program for small businesses with a one-year base period and four option years.

Offers are due Aug. 13.

Recent TraCSS Developments

In July, OSC appointed Dmitry Poisik, a U.S. Navy veteran, as the inaugural TraCSS program manager.

In March, the office issued a call for demonstrations for the TraCSS Presentation Layer and awarded Parsons a contract to provide system integration and cloud management services for the TraCSS program.

NOAA’s OSC is building TraCSS as a cloud-based information technology system that will provide space situational awareness and space traffic coordination support services for private and civil space operators.