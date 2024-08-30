Newly Adopted FCC Rules Allow Drone Operators to Use 5 GHz Band

The Federal Communications Commission has adopted initial rules allowing emergency and commercial operations of uncrewed aircraft systems in the 5 GHz spectrum band for wireless communications.

Under the new rules, drone operators can obtain direct frequency assignments in a portion of the 5030 MHz to 5091 MHz band for non-networked operations to provide UAS flights with reliable two-way communications to ensure safe drone integration into the U.S. National Airspace System, the FCC said Thursday.

The rules rely on dynamic frequency management systems to manage and coordinate access to the spectrum.

To enable operations in the band during the period before the systems are in operation, UAS operators can submit a request to the Federal Aviation Administration for deconfliction and approval.

Upon FAA authorization, applicants should complete an online registration form with the FCC.

The interim mechanism will be made available to operators after the rules become effective and the FCC announces that it will begin accepting registrations.

The commission adopted the initial rules after it sought feedback on its proposed use of the 5 GHz spectrum for drone operations amid the increasing use of unmanned aircraft in the United States for various applications, including search and rescue missions, infrastructure inspections, medicine delivery and news gathering.

According to the FCC, providing a dedicated frequency band for drones will avoid interference with other wireless devices.

“The FCC is working hard to meet the spectrum needs of remote-piloted aircraft activity,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel. “We will continue to work with our public and private partners to support the best outcomes for public safety, wireless services, consumers, and our economy.”