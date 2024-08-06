Navy Department’s 2 Flank Speed Cloud Computing Capabilities Get ATO Approval

The Department of the Navy’s Neptune Cloud Management Office announced that the Flank Speed Impact Level 5 GitHub Service and Flank Speed Azure Impact Level 6 Tenant cloud capabilities have received authority to operate approval.

DON’s Program Executive Office for Digital and Enterprise Services said Monday the cloud platforms seek to help improve the department’s ability to facilitate collaboration and provide service members access to critical data.

“These cloud computing capabilities provide Navy and Marine Corps mission owners with stronger tools in Flank Speed to collaborate across the Navy and Marine Corps and support systems modernization efforts; as well as expand Enterprise Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet) classified data capabilities,” said Neptune CMO Director John Mithun.

“We are bringing capability to our customers that addresses their needs at the speed of mission,” Mithun added.

What Are the Flank Speed Cloud Offerings?

The FS IL5 GitHub Service serves as a repository for infrastructure as code, or IaC, and offers security controls and governance to enable mission owners to build their environments and develop and field their platforms. The service also authorizes application development using the department’s Rapid Assess and Incorporate Software Engineering, also known as RAISE.

FS Azure IL6 uses the Azure Government Secret offering and provides mission owners with accelerated access to sensitive, mission-critical information while ensuring the integrity and security of classified workloads. It is a self-contained environment connected to the DOD SIPRNet and is available from three accredited regions worldwide to support disaster recovery and business continuity requirements.

“The Flank Speed Azure IL6 is an ecosystem that brings together over 300 Azure services to seamlessly mesh with commonly used tools, providing an intuitive, integrated and secure space for our Sailors and Marines around the world,” said Kory Bennett, product owner for Azure IL5/6. “Understanding there will be nuances, the end game is to have the IL6 environment mirror the capabilities in IL5.”

Neptune CMO plans to introduce upgrades to the USMC Azure environment to support the Integrated Mission Data Fabric initiative.

