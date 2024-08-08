NASA, CU Boulder LASP to Expand Space Weather Research Under Agreement

NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and the University of Colorado Boulder’s Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics have agreed to expand collaboration on space weather research and modeling work.

Under the Space Act Agreement, NASA said Monday the Goddard Center and LASP will mature and advance miniaturization of instruments for space weather research, integrate space weather instruments and packages into satellites as hosted payloads and explore joint work related to “space weather research to operations.”

The two institutions also agreed to address key aspects of space weather policy and define best practices for the development of mission proposals.

“Space weather touches all aspects of life, from our power grid to space-based assets that are susceptible to space weather events,” said Makenzie Lystrup, director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

“This agreement today formalizes a long-standing collaboration with LASP essential to expanding space weather applications that protect ground- and space-based assets, not to mention our astronauts preparing to explore deeper into space to the Moon and beyond,” she added.

Lystrup and LASP Director Daniel Baker signed the agreement Monday.