NASA Assessing Potential Operators for Astrobee Free-Flying Robotic System

NASA is looking into government, academic and commercial organizations from the U.S. interested in operating the Astrobee free-flying robotic system and has issued a request for information for the effort.

The flying robots are deployed aboard the International Space Station where, since 2018, they have worked to help astronauts and researchers carry out a variety of tasks, including scientific investigations and technology demonstrations, NASA said Monday.

According to the RFI, the space agency plans to hand over Astrobee operations to a partner organization via an unfunded Space Act Agreement. That partner organization will facilitate third party access to and use of the robotic system.

Under the agreement, NASA will retain ownership of Astrobee but provide government resources for support, including hardware and spares; technology assessments and demonstrations; planning, integration and testing; and community support.

For its part, the Astrobee operator will shoulder planning, use and sustainment costs, and provide various support services as well, including hardware and software maintenance.

Interested parties have until Sept. 27 to respond.