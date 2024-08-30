Maximus Books $263M Pennsylvania DHS Contract for Application & Enrollment Services

Maximus has secured a potential five-year, $263 million contract from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to provide application and enrollment support services for eligible state residents.

The company said Wednesday it will assist people with disabilities and seniors as they go through the Medicaid waiver application process to facilitate their access to home and community-based services.

The vendor will provide applicants with choice counseling support for provider and plan selection, assist with the appeals and grievances processes and implement digital tools for residents and their authorized caregivers to help reduce wait times and streamline service delivery.

“Pennsylvania has allocated significant resources toward aging-in-place solutions and supporting individuals with disabilities to live independently in their communities. We are proud of our partnership with the state to deliver timely and person-centered application and enrollment assistance,” said Ferdinand Morales, senior managing director of health services at Maximus.

Since 2016, Maximus has been providing independent enrollment broker services for Pennsylvania residents.

