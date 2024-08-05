Matthew Seaford Appointed CHIPS Program Office Deputy Chief Portfolio Management Officer

The Department of Commerce has appointed Matthew Seaford as deputy chief portfolio management officer of its CHIPS Program Office.

Seaford announced starting in the new role in a LinkedIn post on Friday. He will work for a Commerce Department office tasked to support investment in U.S. facilities and equipment under the CHIPS for America program.

Before taking on the new job, Seaford served as a national security adviser at the CHIPS Program Office for nearly two years and was the deputy director for the Defense Production Act Title Three program at the Office of the Secretary of Defense, a post he held for six years.

Seaford earned his doctorate in materials science and engineering from Cornell University and his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Rutgers University.

Seaford will be the second-in-command under Lynelle McKay, the newly appointed chief portfolio management officer of the CHIPS Program Office, which has already announced around $30 billion in proposed funding to bolster the U.S. semiconductor industry.