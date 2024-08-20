Matt Stevens Named Deputy Associate Administrator at SBA Investment & Innovation Office

Matt Stevens has been appointed the new deputy associate administrator of the office of investment and innovation at the Small Business Administration, according to the executive’s LinkedIn post shared Monday.

Stevens has been with SBA for almost 10 of the last 12 years. He first joined SBA in 2012 as presidential management fellow before becoming the manager of strategic initiatives. He returned to the agency in 2021 and served as director of shuttered venue operators grant program, office of disaster assistance and later director of MySBA, office of the administrator.

In between his two stints with SBA, Stevens was employed by the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation as project manager for more than two years. He also briefly worked as presidential management fellow for the U.S. Department of State.

The executive was previously program manager and then director of business assistance center program at Greater Dallas Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. His career also included stops at Milliman, TXU Energy and the Plan Fund.

Stevens graduated from Southwestern University with a degree in economics and spanish. He also earned a Master of Business Administration from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas.