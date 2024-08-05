Mark Thomas Appointed CFO for Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Mark Thomas , a 20-year veteran in the field of financial management and accounting, has been chosen as the new chief financial officer of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC.

The federal agency said Friday Thomas will also serve as the principal deputy comptroller for management of the OCC.

In his dual role, Thomas is mainly tasked with managing the OCC’s annual operating budget, from the planning stage to its execution. His other duties include supervising the agency’s financial systems and internal and financial controls program.

Thomas is also responsible for overseeing travel policy and operations, as well as the records management of the agency. Additionally, he will manage the compliance and strategic planning tasks of the Office of Management.

Before his appointment at the OCC, Thomas was a senior executive at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. At the FDIC, he was involved in acquisition management and financial quality assurance. He worked in the private sector, particularly in retail operations management, for almost nine years before going into federal service.

With his 20 years of experience in federal service, Thomas is well-versed in budgetary processes, government contracting and internal controls.

Thomas graduated from Saint Joseph’s University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing. He also earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Maryland.