Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic Takes on Army Cyber Center of Excellence Commanding General Role

Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic, most recently director of operations (J3) for U.S. Cyber Command at Fort Meade in Maryland, officially assumed command of the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence and Fort Eisenhower in Georgia, DVIDS reported Friday.

He succeeds Maj. Gen. Paul Stanton, who has been confirmed to assume the rank of lieutenant general and to serve as the next director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network.

Lt. Gen. Milford Beagle, commanding general of the Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, presided over the change of command ceremony on Friday at Fort Eisenhower.

In his current position, Janovic will serve as the branch chief for the Army Cyber, Signal and Electromagnetic Warfare and as the military installation’s senior commander.

The Army major general previously served as deputy commander of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber within Army Cyber Command.

Janovic started his career as a platoon leader in the 201st Military Intelligence Battalion, 513th Military Intelligence Brigade. During his time as a junior captain, the former White House Fellow served as brigade intelligence officer for the 1st Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea.